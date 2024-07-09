Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTREFree Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Fortrea worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 1,187,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

