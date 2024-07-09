FORA Capital LLC Trims Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $38.77. 1,519,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.