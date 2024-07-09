FORA Capital LLC Trims Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $38.77. 1,519,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

