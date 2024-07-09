FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,270,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

