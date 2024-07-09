FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.74. 620,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

