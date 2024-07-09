FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.60. 1,783,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

