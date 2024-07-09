FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 198,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

