FORA Capital LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.19. 1,977,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

