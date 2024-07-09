FORA Capital LLC Takes $5.79 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 1,941,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

