FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

