FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 278.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 81,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,828. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

