FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,206 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $47,359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.93. 28,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

