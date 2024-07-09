FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,869. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.
Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics
In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VKTX
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.