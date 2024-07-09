FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.56. 25,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $519.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

