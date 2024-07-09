FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 204,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

