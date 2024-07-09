FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 129,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

