FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 746,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

