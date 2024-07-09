FORA Capital LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of DIOD traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. 251,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,803. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

