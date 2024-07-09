FORA Capital LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 525,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $25,336,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,398,544 shares of company stock worth $75,533,549. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

