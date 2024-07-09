FORA Capital LLC Invests $962,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $21.06. 1,608,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,055. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

