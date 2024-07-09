FORA Capital LLC Invests $404,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,548. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.