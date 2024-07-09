FORA Capital LLC Invests $355,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 229,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,995. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.