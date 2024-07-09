FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,710,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $400,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 1,197,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

