FORA Capital LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,595. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

