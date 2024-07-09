FORA Capital LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.46. 56,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

