FORA Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 138,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

