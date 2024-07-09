FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 1,250,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,114. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

