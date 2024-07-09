FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,847. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

