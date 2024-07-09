FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $225.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.