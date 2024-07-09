FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,054 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. 34,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,785. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

