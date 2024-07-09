FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.8 %

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 233,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,480. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

