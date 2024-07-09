FORA Capital LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $29,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American States Water by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in American States Water by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,722. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

