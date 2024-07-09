Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.15. 100,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,547,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Flywire Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -151.35, a PEG ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flywire by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 671.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after buying an additional 243,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

