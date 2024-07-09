FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FirstEnergy worth $69,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. 532,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,278. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

