First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 0.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.76 and last traded at $225.76. Approximately 417,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,498,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.