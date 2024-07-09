First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

