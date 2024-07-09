First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSSX. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

