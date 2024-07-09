First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 694 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,982,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 2,426,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,641. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

