First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $241,439. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Advantage by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FA stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

