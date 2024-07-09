Financial Review: Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 10.88% 16.31% 5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 8 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roadzen and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Roadzen currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $296.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 3.71 N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.48 billion 2.80 $1.06 billion $9.97 26.05

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Roadzen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

