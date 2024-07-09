Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

PAVE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,051 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

