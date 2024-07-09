Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.41. 775,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

