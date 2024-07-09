Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 21.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,418. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

