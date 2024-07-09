Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.24. 432,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $212.58 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

