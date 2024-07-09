Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.17. 2,991,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,910. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $194.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

