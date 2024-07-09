Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

