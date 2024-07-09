Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

