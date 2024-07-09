Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,209. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.