Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 8,479,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,649,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

