Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,808. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

