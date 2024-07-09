Financial Counselors Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after buying an additional 56,399 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,521,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,505. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

